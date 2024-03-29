Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 28/03/2024: Sega, Nintendo, and Bell Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Open letter to the ACM regarding Codes of Conduct impersonating the Code of Ethics
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
With 9 Mentions of Azure In Its Latest Blog Post, Canonical is Again Promoting Microsoft and Intel Vendor Lock-in, Surveillance, Back Doors, Considerable Power Waste, and Defects That Cannot be Fixed
Microsoft did not even have to buy Canonical (for Canonical to act like it happened)
-
Links 28/03/2024: GAFAM Replacing Full-Time Workers With Interns Now
Links for the day
-
Consent & Debian's illegitimate constitution
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
The Time Our Server Host Died in a Car Accident
If Debian has internal problems, then they need to be illuminated and then tackled, at the very least in order to ensure we do not end up with "Deadian"
-
China's New 'IT' Rules Are a Massive Headache for Microsoft
On the issue of China we're neutral except when it comes to human rights issues
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, March 27, 2024
-
WeMakeFedora.org: harassment decision, victory for volunteers and Fedora Foundations
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 27/03/2024: Terrorism Grows in Africa, Unemployment in Finland Rose Sharply in a Year, Chinese Aggression Escalates
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):