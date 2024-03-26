FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux. This machine has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD and is available for under £100. It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux. This series will examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with other ultra small form factor PCs along the way.

The machine comes with a Windows 11 Pro digital license. But apart from briefly testing it under Windows and benchmarking the disk, we swiftly replaced Windows with Ubuntu 23.10. Also bear in mind it appears to be a custom install of Windows 11, so we’d suggest a clean install if say you want to dual boot with Linux.

