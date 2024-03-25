Distribution Release: ALT Workstation 10.2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024





Good day!

Glad to present to you the update of the operating system ALT Workstation 10.2 on Platform 10 (p10 Aronia branch). The assembly of ALT Workstation 10.2 distribution kit is prepared for the x86_64, AArch64, i586 architecture and Elbrus. The operating system is included in the Unified Register of Russian programs and databases. The product satisfies the request of Russian organizations for the smooth merging of the existing infrastructure on foreign software with the infrastructure under the domestic operating systems control.

Download the release image: https://download.basealt.ru/pub/distributions/ALTLinux/p10/images/workstation/

New features 10.2

- Computer manufacturers will be interested in the preinstallation mode (OEM mode) (https://www.altlinux.org/Installer/OEM). - Added Timeshift 23.12. This program is designed to create snapshots of system files and settings. - In the installer, at the disk preparation stage, it became possible to create subpartitions of the BtrFS. This file system uses accelerated operations with any files thanks to copy-on-write technology which affects fault tolerance and ease of administration. A security benefit when using BtrFS is the creation of a restore point before updating the system. - A module has been added to the System Control Center (Alterator) for remote configuration of the system via the alterator-fbi network (Form Based Interface) which provides a web-based management interface. - Changes have been made to the text of the license agreement. - In installation profiles for the Group Policies section it is now possible to fine-tune the set of packages to be installed.

New Application Versions (software versions may differ on the Elbrus architecture)

The distribution is built on the basis of the kernel un-def-6.1. The std-def-5.10 kernel is also available. On the AArch64 architecture, an alternative kernel is un-def instead of rpi-un. MATE 1.26 desktop environment. LibreOffice-still office suite 7.6. Firefox ESR web browser 115.8. The application launch environment for Win32 API is Wine 8.14. Connection broker client for creating and managing virtual desktops OpenUDS 3.6. Appinstall 1.4.

Read more on the Wiki (in Russian): https://www.altlinux.org/Альт_Рабочая_Станция_10

The new version of the distribution kit is based on the stable branch of the Platform 10 repository and does not involve incompatible changes when moving to 10.2.

More about the image and its updates you can found at: https://packages.altlinux.org/ru/p10/images/alt-workstation

You can also view and download distributions of other products: http://getalt.ru

-- -- With best regards, Maria Fokanova community manager

