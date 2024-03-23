USB over IP is a TCP/IP Protocol to allow access of a remote USB device to a client system.

The USBIP Protocol, more information on the protocol, can be found at https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/latest/usb/usbip_protocol.html, is set up as a server/client architecture. Once you have the shared devices setup on the ‘server’, the clients are allowed access to the device. Clients can be almost any type of GNU/Linux or Windows. I am covering setting this up for Linux.