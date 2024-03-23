today's howtos
Arco Linux ☛ Learning about grub – tools to analyze
The video is a tutorial on managing and customizing the GRUB (Grand Unified Bootloader) on an Arch Linux system. The presenter emphasizes the importance of independence in finding solutions and using the mlocate command to search for files related to GRUB.
James Bottomley ☛ James Bottomley: Figuring out how ipsec transforms work in Linux
I’ve had a couple of reasons recently to wonder about ipsec: one was doing private overlay networks in confidential VMs and the other was trying to be more efficient than my IPv4 openVPN when I’m remote on an IPv6 capable network. Usually ipsec descriptions begin with tools like raccoon or strong/open/libreswan; however, I’m going to try to explain how you do ipsec at a very basic level within GNU/Linux networking stack without using an ipsec toolkit. I’m going to concentrate on my latter use case, so this post is going to be ipsec over IPv6 (although most of the concepts should be applicable to IPv4). To attempt to do this, I’ll be delving into the
ip xfrmcommands extensively and trying to explain how the transform filters and policy work with the rest of the GNU/Linux networking stack.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Run a Bitcoin Full Node on Debian Linux
Linux.org ☛ USB over IP on Linux: Setup, Installation, and Usage
USB over IP is a TCP/IP Protocol to allow access of a remote USB device to a client system.
The USBIP Protocol, more information on the protocol, can be found at https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/latest/usb/usbip_protocol.html, is set up as a server/client architecture. Once you have the shared devices setup on the ‘server’, the clients are allowed access to the device. Clients can be almost any type of GNU/Linux or Windows. I am covering setting this up for Linux.
Linux Links ☛ How to set up and configure Music Player Daemon (MPD) on Ubuntu 23.10
Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a powerful and flexible server-side application for playing music.
LinuxConfig ☛ Raspberry Pi black screen after boot
LinuxConfig ☛ Monitoring NVIDIA GPU Usage on Ubuntu
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Setup Veyon Classroom Management App in Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial shows how to install and setup Veyon for classroom management in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 and Debian 12, though it should also works in backdoored Windows 10 & 11. Veyon is a free and open-source software for monitoring and controlling computers across multiple platforms.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to stream video on Raspberry Pi
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Utilize Ubuntu Logs for Troubleshooting
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Chromium on Rocky Linux
Chromium is not installed by default on Rocky Linux, so in order to use Chromium on your Rocky linux machine, you need to install it first.
Installing Chromium on Rocky Linux, is simple, and it can be done via dnf package manager.>
Red Hat ☛ Benchmark Cyclone DDS in CentOS Stream 9 VMs for low latency
When users have to choose a middleware technology to communicate different software components, they often pick Robot Operating System 2 (ROS 2) due to its features like efficiency and reliability. These components can be deployed locally (i.e., same host, or remotely, different hosts), and they communicate by following a service-oriented pattern.