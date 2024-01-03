today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Using GDM Settings to Customize Login Screen in GNOME
Yes, even the GNOME login screen can be customized. Here's a handy utility that makes things easier.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Call One Shell Script from Another Shell Script
In the world of Unix and Linux, shell scripting is a powerful tool for automating tasks, managing systems, and more. Often, we find ourselves needing to call one shell script from within another. This not only helps in organizing complex scripts into manageable chunks but also aids in reusability and maintenance.
Linux.org ☛ Installing and Playing SuperTux AdvancedSuperTux Advanced is a game similar to SuperTux. The main difference is that the game is a 16-bit version similar to the older gaming consoles like the Genesis and Super Nintendo. We are talking late 80's for these systems.
The game is not an exact replication of SuperTux, but the levels are all different.
It's FOSS ☛ How to Check if Your GNU/Linux System Uses systemd
Wondering which init service your GNU/Linux system uses? Here's how to find it out.
Matthew Garrett ☛ Matthew Garrett: Dealing with weird ELF libraries
Libraries are collections of code that are intended to be usable by multiple consumers (if you're interested in the etymology, watch this video).
TecAdmin ☛ Resolving ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ Header Contains Multiple Values in Apache
Web developers often encounter the error message “‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ header contains multiple values” when configuring their Apache web server. This error can be a significant roadblock when trying to implement Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) policies. Understanding and resolving this issue is crucial for maintaining the functionality and security of web applications.
Tomasz Torcz: How systemd exponential restart delay works
Since the beginning,
systemdhad a Restart= directive to do just that – restart a service when it fails or exists. Some tuning was provided by RestartSec= (how long to wait between restarts), StartLimitBurst= (how many times to try) and few minor directives.
Starting with
systemd v254, we have two new knobs: [...]