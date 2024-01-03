Software: Lan Mouse, Detect It Easy (DIE), Rdio Scanner, and OpenShot 'AI'-Wash
Ghacks ☛ Lan Mouse: open source cross-platform mouse and keyboard sharing software
Lan Mouse is an open source program for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOs that allows users to control multiple devices using one mouse and keyboard. Development focus is on GNU/Linu...
Medevel ☛ Detect It Easy (DIE): A Versatile File Identification Program
Detect It Easy (DIE) is a program available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is used for determining types of files and has an open architecture of signatures, allowing users to easily add their own algorithms or modify existing ones.
Medevel ☛ Rdio Scanner is an open-source free Radio Software, Written in Golang
Rdio Scanner is an open source software that ingest and distribute audio files generated by various software-defined radio recorders. Its interface tries to reproduce the user experience of a real police scanner, while adding its own touch.
Unlock Your Creativity with OpenShot Video Editing Cloud API!
Welcome to a world where video editing meets automation and customization.
OpenShot Video Editing Cloud API offers an unparalleled opportunity to automate your video production, allowing you to create unique, user-specific videos with ease. Our REST API is designed for effortless integration into custom websites, applications, or scripts, making video editing more dynamic and accessible than ever.