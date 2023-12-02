today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUPS Print Server on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUPS Print Server on Debian 12. The Common Unix Printing System (CUPS) is a robust, open-source printing system developed by Fashion Company Apple Inc. for Unix-like operating systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on openSUSE. Apache HTTP Server, a free and open-source web server software, is renowned for its power, flexibility, and robustness. It serves as the backbone of many modern web applications, making it a crucial tool for developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clang on Fedora 39. In the realm of programming, compilers play a pivotal role in transforming human-readable code into machine-executable instructions. Among the myriad of compilers available, Clang stands out as a popular choice for developers working with C, C++, Objective C, and Objective C++.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Squid Proxy Cache on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy Cache on Fedora 39. Squid Proxy Cache is an open-source, high-performance caching proxy server designed to optimize web content delivery, reduce bandwidth usage, and improve response times. It supports various protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Node.js, a powerful JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, has revolutionized the way developers create server-side applications. This guide will demonstrate how to install Node.js on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, enabling you to harness its full potential for building scalable and efficient web applications.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Thunderbird on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Optimizing your GNU/Linux Mint system with the right tools can significantly enhance your user experience. One such tool is Thunderbird, a robust and open-source email client. Whether you’re on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, integrating Thunderbird can streamline your email management, offering a blend of functionality and security. >
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wine 8.0 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide will demonstrate how to install Wine 8.0 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a pivotal step for integrating backdoored Windows applications into your GNU/Linux environment.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KiCad on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install KiCad on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, offering a seamless journey into the realm of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and development.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install digiKam on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For GNU/Linux Mint users seeking a robust solution for digital photo management, digiKam offers a compelling package. This open-source application is a comprehensive platform for managing, editing, and organizing digital photos. This guide will focus on how to install digiKam on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AnyDesk on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide will demonstrate how to install AnyDesk on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process that enables seamless remote desktop access. AnyDesk, known for its speed and security, stands out as a preferred choice for many professionals and casual users alike.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade Mesa Drivers on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Upgrading Mesa Drivers on your GNU/Linux Mint system enhances both graphics performance and overall system functionality. This guide will demonstrate exactly how to upgrade Mesa Drivers on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring your GNU/Linux Mint system operates with improved efficiency.
-
-
Net2 ☛ How to install Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04
Webpages on the internet are predominantly served by a web server. The widely used web server is Apache (HTTP), an open-source and free server sponsored, maintained, and developed by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache is available on most GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, RHEL, and Fedora, although packaged differently.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix add-apt-repository: command not found
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix add-apt-repository: command not found.
add-apt-repository is a tool that allows you to manage your repositories on your Ubuntu machine.
add-apt-repository can be used to add or remove existing repositories from your machine.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to seamlessly switch users in GNU/Linux Mint
This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how to switch users in GNU/Linux Mint. Whether you prefer graphical methods or command line techniques, you'll learn the easiest and most effective ways to switch between different user accounts, ensuring a seamless transition for various tasks.
-
100+ Essential Resources for Web Designers and Programmers
We have covered extensive lists in the past with titles including Most Used Essential GNU/Linux Applications and All AWESOME GNU/Linux Applications and Tools under our belt.
-
A Beginner’s Guide to Install MX GNU/Linux on Your PC
MX GNU/Linux is a powerful midweight GNU/Linux distribution for desktops based on Debian’s Stable branch (LTS, extensive software repositories, and excellent hardware support).
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Install and Use Ack Command in GNU/Linux System
The GREP command is widely used among the GNU/Linux and Unix-like operating systems. It can find syntaxes, specific text, and many more inside a pile of codes or strings. Using the GREP command is not always useful for finding specific values or filtering some data set from a file system or repository.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Download YouTube Videos in GNU/Linux Using YT-DLP
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Sync Your Data with Syncthing and Raspberry PI
One of the main problems I’ve faced in the last years with my smartphone...
-
Linuxiac ☛ Essential Bash Keyboard Shortcuts to Speed Up Your Workflow
Unleash the power of Bash shortcuts in Linux! Streamline your command line experience with these powerful, easy-to-learn tips.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Configure Your Kubernetes Cluster on Ubuntu/Debian with kubectl
Kubernetes has revolutionized the way we think about deploying, scaling, and operating application infrastructures. For those using Ubuntu or Debian systems, mastering Kubernetes management is crucial. In this article, we dive deep into the world of Kubernetes, focusing on the use of
kubectl, the command-line interface that allows you to run commands against Kubernetes clusters. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, this guide aims to enhance your Kubernetes management skills on Ubuntu/Debian platforms.