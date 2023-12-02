Weston Composite Server 13.0 Released with OpenGL Rendering
After half a year of development, the Weston project proudly announces the release of version 13.0 of its Wayland composite Server. This milestone introduces features and enhancements that solidify Weston's commitment to providing a robust foundation for Wayland protocol integration across popular desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, and diverse embedded solutions for automotive infotainment systems, smartphones, TVs, and other consumer devices.