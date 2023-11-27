Programming Leftovers
Idiomdrottning ☛ Judging a programming language
Now to the hypcrisy part. It’s not as if I don’t have a passion for surface syntax: I love sexps and I cannot lie. If I can’t paredit it’s not my revolution. And I generally hate grawlixes and redundancy. It’s just… that’s not the only thing I look at.
Idiomdrottning ☛ “Little and often” vs “only once”
Whenever we switch contexts we add overhead, it takes energy, it’s tiring, it’s unfocused, it’s a waste of time. Going to the kitchen and washing twelve plates all at once can be more efficent than going to the kitchen, washing one plate, going to the living room, going back to the kitchen, washing one more plate, going to the garden, going back to the kitchen etc. “Touch it once”, I’ve heard this opposite approach called.
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Chopping the monolith in a smarter way
In this post, I offer another alternative to chop the monolith. Instead of forking the call on the client side, we fork the call on the Gateway side. While Apache APISIX doesn’t offer such a plugin out-of-the-box, the community fills in the blank with the apisix-pipeline-request-plugin.
Nick Barrett ☛ Everything is an Abstraction
Literally everything is an abstraction, and I’m not just talking about software. This post presents an ominous future. in which no one actually knows how to build things from the ground up.
I’m inclined to partially agree.