The 6 Best Linux OS For Android Smartphones

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 is TUXEDO Computers’ first and long-awaited full AMD-powered Linux gaming notebook featuring the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

Qt Creator 12 is here four months after Qt Creator 11 and introduces several new features, starting with the integration of the Compiler Explorer created by Matt Godbolt. With this, Qt Creator will ask Compiler Explorer to compile and execute code, generate assembly, and show you the result.

Coming almost a month after LibreOffice 7.6.2, the LibreOffice 7.6.3 update is here with another layer of bug and security fixes in an attempt to beef up the stability, reliability, and security of the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.2 include TCP Fast Open support on Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS systems, TLS certificate compression, including library support for zlib, Brotli, and Zstandard, SM4-XTS support, as well as Argon2 KDF support, along with supporting thread pool functionality.