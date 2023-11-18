today's leftovers
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Syntax Error #9: Distilling the minimum example
Syntax Error is a newsletter about debugging for developers, students, hobbyists, curious and duck fans. In this November issue of Syntax Error I write about the important skill of cleaning up your problematic code from the extra cruft, making it easier to ask questions and find issues. Read full article at syntaxerror.tech/syntax-error-9-distilling-the-minimum-example/ and either subscribe to the email or RSS feed to catch all of them.
-
David Revoy ☛ XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2) - review on GNU/Linux
Here is my video review about the XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2) pen display tablet. Everything about how I feel of the hardware is on the video above.
This blog post here will list my method to install, scripts, and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system.
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Apple finally caves in smartphone messaging fight
With RCS, considered an industry standard for messaging, users can send and receive high-quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or cellular data, and know when messages were read, among other features.