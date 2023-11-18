Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ How to customize the dtb (device tree overlay) on the Raspberry Pi
I've had to modify the dtb files in the past to increase the PCIe BAR space for early GPU testing on the Compute Module 4. And recently I've had to mess with how the PCIe address space is set up for testing certain devices on the Raspberry Pi 5.
The problem is, you can't just hand-edit a .dtb file—they're in a format readable only by the Linux kernel. You have to decompile the .dtb file to a .dts (source) file, edit it, then recompile it to a .dtb.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ A PCIe Coral TPU FINALLY works on Raspberry Pi 5
Until today, nobody I know of has been able to get a PCI Express Coral TPU working on the Raspberry Pi. The Compute Module 4, unfortunately, had some quirks in its PCIe implementation, preventing the use of the Coral over PCIe.
The Raspberry Pi 5 has a much improved PCIe bus—capable of reaching Gen 3 speeds even!—and I've already tested the first PCIe NVMe HATs for Pi 5.
-
peppe8o ☛ OpenLiteSpeed and Raspberry PI: Superfast Webserver, Alternative to Apache
This tutorial will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on a Raspberry PI computer board.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ NASA super-pressure ballon flies high with Raspberry Pi-backed data payload protection
A team of scientists recently protected data from their super pressure balloon project using a handful of Raspberry Pis to make backups that drop to the Earth.
-
Arduino ☛ DIY PC case features interchangeable kinetic front panels
Robert was inspired by CyberPower’s Kinetic Series case, which was on display at CES 2022, then CES 2023, and is now beginning to look like vaporware. Robert wanted to upgrade his PC setup and didn’t want to wait on CyberPower, so he built his own custom kinetic case.
-
Ivan Kuleshov ☛ I hacked the Magic Mouse
It became obvious to me that I should just charge the battery and do not to connect mouse schematics, well as it turns out it worked. Not without some interesting findings, though.