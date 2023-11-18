Raspberry Pi and Arduino News

I've had to modify the dtb files in the past to increase the PCIe BAR space for early GPU testing on the Compute Module 4. And recently I've had to mess with how the PCIe address space is set up for testing certain devices on the Raspberry Pi 5.

The problem is, you can't just hand-edit a .dtb file—they're in a format readable only by the Linux kernel. You have to decompile the .dtb file to a .dts (source) file, edit it, then recompile it to a .dtb.