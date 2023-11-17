Windows TCO

The company shut down operations on Friday last week, and resumed on Monday. It handles about 40% of the cargo that comes into, or leaves, Australia.

A DP World spokesperson said, in response to a query from iTWire on Thursday: "We have determined that some data was accessed and/or exfiltrated from our Australian corporate network.

"We are undertaking a review of potentially impacted data as priority. Given the ongoing forensic work required to assess potentially impacted data, this review may take some time.