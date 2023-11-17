Windows TCO
-
Security Week ☛ US Announces IPStorm Botnet Takedown and Its Creator’s Guilty Plea
US government announces the takedown of the IPStorm proxy service botnet and the guilty plea of its creator, a Russian/Moldovan national.
-
Security Week ☛ State-Backed Hackers a Threat to Australia, Agency Warns
The AUKUS partnership, with its focus on nuclear submarines and other advanced military capabilities, is likely a target for state actors looking to steal intellectual property.
-
IT Wire ☛ DP World Australia admits data leak during network attack
The company shut down operations on Friday last week, and resumed on Monday. It handles about 40% of the cargo that comes into, or leaves, Australia.
A DP World spokesperson said, in response to a query from iTWire on Thursday: "We have determined that some data was accessed and/or exfiltrated from our Australian corporate network.
"We are undertaking a review of potentially impacted data as priority. Given the ongoing forensic work required to assess potentially impacted data, this review may take some time.