This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 30, 2023



This week was packed with some awesome releases, starting with the Linux 6.6 kernel series with its long-anticipated Intel Shadow-Stack support, a new stable release of the popular Firefox web browser, and the first point release of the latest and greatest GNOME 45 desktop environment series.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Firefox 120 web browser, Linux Mint 21.3 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distributions, as well as Mozilla’s APT repo for Debian/Ubuntu users. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 29th, 2023.

Read on