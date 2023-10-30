9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023
This week was packed with some awesome releases, starting with the Linux 6.6 kernel series with its long-anticipated Intel Shadow-Stack support, a new stable release of the popular Firefox web browser, and the first point release of the latest and greatest GNOME 45 desktop environment series.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Firefox 120 web browser, Linux Mint 21.3 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distributions, as well as Mozilla’s APT repo for Debian/Ubuntu users. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 29th, 2023.