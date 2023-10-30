Other Sites
Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.
This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!
This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros
- Mozilla announced today in a blog post that they are doubling down on offering a DEB package of their popular, open-source, and cross-platform Firefox web browser for Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions.
- Linux 6.6
- delayed a lot
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
- new announcement
- Putting the Size of GNU/Linux in Perspective
- judging the size of GNU/Linux based on intentionally distorted and biased maps would lead us astray
- Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces
- No community angle at all, just business sadly
-
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023
- The 160th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 29th, 2023.
- Android Leftovers
- Enhanced Android experience: Home Assistant boosts support with 'Device Controls'
- Trinity Desktop Environment 14.1.1: Your Classic Linux Desktop Choice
- Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE 14.1.1) brings the latest application updates, bug fixes, and enhancements with Debian Bookworm updates.
- The Danger to Microsoft in Australia: Windows Devices Aren't Selling Well (0%)
- Apple and Samsung dominating sales
- today's leftovers
- a number of assorted news items
- Android Leftovers
- Google is making it easier to sign in to Android apps
- Unifont 15.1.04 Released
- This release adds the CJK Unified Ideographs Extension I glyphs (U+2EBF0..U+2EE5D)
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos for now
- 7 Best GNU/Linux Distros for Developers and Programmers
- GNU/Linux offers a highly stable environment, which is further enhanced by its customizable features
- 12 of the Best Compression Tools to Compress Files on Linux
- File compression is an integral part of system administration. Finding the best compression method requires significant determination. Luckily, there are many robust compression tools for Linux that make backing up system data easier. Here, we present some of the best Linux compression tools that can be used to compress files in Linux.
- Radxa Zero 3W SBC features Rockchip RK3566 SoC, up to 8GB RAM in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
- More Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W lookalikes are coming to market
- Programming Leftovers
- Shell, Python, and more
- Raspberry Pi RP2040 Superior Boy Takes Cybersecurity on the Go
- The Raspberry Pi has a super compact size which makes it a great choice for makers whose projects are reliant on portability
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination GNU/Linux and Free Software Security Podcast
- Two new episodes
- FreeBSD Jails vs. Docker: A Comparison
- Both FreeBSD Jails and Docker containers have their strengths and are suitable for different use cases
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos for the morning
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen links, some Windows TCO
- Android Leftovers
- Two-Page PDF View Now on Google Drive
- 5 reasons Linux is the best OS for coding
- Linux is the better alternative for programming and software development
- Review: The Murena Two with privacy switches
- Murena is an organization which develops and distributes an open source operating system which takes Android and strips away the Google components, replacing them with privacy-focused alternatives
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos for now
- Software: BleachBit, Berty, Kitty, Discord
- 5 new posts
- Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- Linus Torvalds announced today the final release of the Linux 6.6 kernel series as a major update that introduces several new features, updated and new drivers for better hardware support, and other changes.
- Linux Release Delayed by Lenovo
- critical issue
- Free Software is a Wild Animal, Not a Pet, and One Entity Controlling It All Would Harm Its Freedom (and Users' Too)
- In the Free software world, including GNU/Linux, we want choices, not just freedom to modify a component over which we have no choice (no viable alternative)
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Wine 8.19
- New release
- Google and Mozilla Destroy the Open Web
- They're not done yet
- TDE R14.1.1 released!
- The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release
- today's leftovers
- 4 more stories or shows
- Security Leftovers
- Windows TCO and scams
- today's howtos
- 5 howtos for now
- Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board
- Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board
- Android Leftovers
- From AI-generated wallpapers to flashing notifications: The new Android 14 features you didn't know about
- Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
- Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency
- The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
- Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu
- Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
- It’s free and open source software
- Unfinished projects
- During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging
- today's leftovers
- LF, FOSS, and more
- Apple’s and Microsoft's Failures, Blunders
- Some recent news
- Programming Leftovers
- half a dozen picks
- Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux Updates
- A couple of updates from RHEL cloners
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
- Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
- Windows TCO
- The cost of relying on Microsoft
- today's howtos
- 8 howtos
- Microsoft Tax Evasion
- More on that
- DietPi October 2023 news
- DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
- Reducing Confusion and Mindless Buzzwords
- instead of the term "cloud computing" you might instead see "clown computing"
- October 2023 Web Server Survey
- Further decreases for Microsoft this month
- KDE and GNOME: Unfinished Work, PlasmaTube, This Week in GNOME, and FlatSync Status Updat
- 4 reports from today
- Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch
- 3 new articles or lists
- today's howtos
- only 3 more for now
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
- 4 more stories for now
- Netgate Announces to Stop Offering pfSense Home+Lab
- Netgate discontinues the pfSense Home+Lab offering due to unauthorized redistribution. Dive into the reasons and repercussions
- today's leftovers
- Red Hat, Ubuntu, and more
- Programming Leftovers
- R, Rust and more
- Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
- The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
- Security Leftovers
- Many of stories and CISA lists
- Open Hardware: Pimoroni, Raspberry Pi, Retro, and 3-D Printing
- 4 articles
- Canoeboot 20231026 released!
- This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
- today's howtos
- many howtos from this week
- Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Nextcloud, Fediverse, and Many Videos
- Audio and video
- AlmaLinux 9.3 Beta, SCALE 23.10 Release
- Br OS 23.10 also
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
- The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
- We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
- Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
- half a dozen this past week
- Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
- Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen more stories
- Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
- Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
- Android Leftovers
- These Are the Best Android Apps for 2023
- Programming Leftovers
- Java, Python, and more
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos only for now
- A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
- My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
- Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More
- updated and new pages
- Microsoft and Security Issues
- Windows TCO etc.
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More
- Miniature computing
- Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
- Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
- Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
- Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
- The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
- Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
- Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
- I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
- Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
- The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
- Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
- Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
- Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
- Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
- Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Latest 4 articles from Liam Dawe
- Software Leftovers
- eza, Project Management Software, and more
- today's leftovers
- LF and more
- Programming Leftovers
- GNOME and more
- Security Leftovers
- Lots of stories today
- Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
- Some Red Hat stuff
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and Fairphone 4
- 2 new ones
- The Latest Microsoft Layoffs and Ship-Jumping
- 3 articles for now
- today's howtos
- many howtos from today and yesterday
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
- 5 new articles
- Akademy 2023 Video Coverage
- 8 new videos
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
- Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
- Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
- This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version