This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Marius Nestor (9to5Linux) Fastest to Cover Linux Releases

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023



He did it again.

Marius Nestor was super-fast to mention the release of Linux 6.6 earlier today (European time, it was Sunday night where Linus Torvalds lives). He beat LWN and Phoronix to it (they used to sort of compete over who beats who to the punch*), followed by a whole bunch of other coverage. The coverage we saw is mostly shallow, i.e. lots of parroting with rephrased sentences.

We started to think that the release would be delayed and another RC would be announced instead of a final release, due to a major blunder that Torvalds brushes aside, saying in his release message that it "has been pretty calm" (maybe he wrote this release message before this altercation [1, 2] and then just pushed the tagged release he had already wrapped up or 'applied' locally, as per his message). █

_______

* The metadata in Nestor's page says:

<meta property="article:published_time" content="2023-10-30T04:22:24+00:00" />

<meta property="article:modified_time" content="2023-10-30T04:29:56+00:00" />

Compared to "30 October 2023 at 03:30 AM" in Phoronix, so both publication and modification times outpace Phoronix, the latter only by seconds, i.e. less than a minute.

Back when Nestor was in Softpedia (before Microsoft destroyed the site, turning the "Linux" section into Microsoftpedia) he used to compete, partly as a joke, over who hits the trigger first, Phoronix or him (when Phoronix was still less corporate). It was a source of humour. Microsoft ruins everything it touches and we're very happy for Nestor to have found a site he can control, not a site Steve Ballmer fans control.