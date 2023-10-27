Events: Latin America LibreOffice Conference, LibrePlanet, FOSDEM PGDay, and More
Join us in Mexico City for the Latin America LibreOffice Conference 2023
The Latin American LibreOffice Community proudly invites you to join our 2023 Latin American LibreOffice Conference – LATAM 2023. Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.
FSF Blogs: Call for Sessions extended until November 17
We are extending the Call for Sessions for LibrePlanet 2024:
Cultivating Community until November 17, 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC).
FOSDEM PGDay 2024 - dates announced and call for papers open
FOSDEM PGDay 2024 is a one day conference that will be held ahead of the main FOSDEM event in Brussels, Belgium, on February 2nd, 2024. This will be a one-day PostgreSQL focused event with a single track of talks. This conference day will be for-charge with a registration of EUR 60, and will be held at the Brussels Marriott Hotel. Registration is required to attend and since we have a limited number of seats available for this event, we urge everybody to register as soon as possible once open.
Web team – hack week 2023
Today, around 96% of software projects utilize open source in some way. The web team here at Canonical is passionate about Open source. We lead with an open-by-default approach and so almost everything we do and work on can be found publicly on the Canonical Github org.