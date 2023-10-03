September 2023 Steam Survey: macOS and Linux dip but Linux remains above macOS
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2023 is out now and shows that both macOS and Linux have dipped down, although Linux still remains above macOS. With this being the second month a row where the overall Linux share dipped, and September had Linux dip more than macOS even though Linux remains higher overall. [...] One of the potential reasons here is that Simplified Chinese as a language on Steam has risen two months in a row as well with September 2023 showing it now at 32.22% +5.36%. We often see Linux dip when there's bigger rises in Simplified Chinese.