Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

September 2023 Steam Survey: macOS and Linux dip but Linux remains above macOS

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2023



The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2023 is out now and shows that both macOS and Linux have dipped down, although Linux still remains above macOS. With this being the second month a row where the overall Linux share dipped, and September had Linux dip more than macOS even though Linux remains higher overall. [...] One of the potential reasons here is that Simplified Chinese as a language on Steam has risen two months in a row as well with September 2023 showing it now at 32.22% +5.36%. We often see Linux dip when there's bigger rises in Simplified Chinese.

