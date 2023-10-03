The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it

I've been a fan of Ubuntu for a very long time. And although straight-up Ubuntu isn't my desktop of choice (that honor belongs to Ubuntu Budgie), I've always found Canonical's distribution to be one I highly respected and wouldn't hesitate to suggest for users of all skill levels.

Over the years, I've grown accustomed to the small steps taken by Canonical with Ubuntu. Its releases aren't exactly splashy but they certainly are reliable. So, when I downloaded the daily build of Ubuntu 23.10, I expected the usual "boring" upgrade.

I was both validated and surprised.

On the surface, Ubuntu 23.10 seems more of the same. Ubuntu looks and feels like the Ubuntu I've been experiencing for the past few years. However, when you start digging in, you realize there's more than meets the eye.

