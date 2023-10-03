Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it
I've been a fan of Ubuntu for a very long time. And although straight-up Ubuntu isn't my desktop of choice (that honor belongs to Ubuntu Budgie), I've always found Canonical's distribution to be one I highly respected and wouldn't hesitate to suggest for users of all skill levels.
Over the years, I've grown accustomed to the small steps taken by Canonical with Ubuntu. Its releases aren't exactly splashy but they certainly are reliable. So, when I downloaded the daily build of Ubuntu 23.10, I expected the usual "boring" upgrade.
I was both validated and surprised.
On the surface, Ubuntu 23.10 seems more of the same. Ubuntu looks and feels like the Ubuntu I've been experiencing for the past few years. However, when you start digging in, you realize there's more than meets the eye.