Postgres-Related Releases

We are very glad to announce the 4.3.0 version of E-Maj.

E-Maj is a PostgreSQL extension which enables fine-grained write logging and time travel on subsets of the database.

Aside some improvements in E-Maj rollbacks management, this version mainly brings two new functions that allow to much easily analyze data content changes. By giving a consolidated view of net data changes recorded between points in time, this version further increases the interest of using E-Maj for application development or testing purposes.