Postgres-Related Releases
-
pg_builder and pg_wrapper 2.3.0 released with support for Postgres 16 syntax
I'm pleased to announce the release of pg_builder and pg_wrapper PHP packages updated for Postgres 16 syntax as well as the initial release of pg_gateway.
-
powa-archivist 4.2.0 is out!
Taipei, Taiwan - September 19th, 2023
powa-archivist 4.2.0
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 4.2.0 of powa-archivist, the core extension of the PoWA project, a PostgreSQL Workload Analyzer that gathers performance stats and provides real-time charts and graphs to help monitor and tune your PostgreSQL servers.
-
pg_qualstats 2.1.0 is out!
Taipei, Taiwan - September 19th, 2023
pg_qualstats 2.1.0
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 2.1.0 of pg_qualstats, an extension keeping statistics on predicates found in WHERE statements and JOIN clauses.
-
Announcing E-Maj 4.3.0.
We are very glad to announce the 4.3.0 version of E-Maj.
E-Maj is a PostgreSQL extension which enables fine-grained write logging and time travel on subsets of the database.
Aside some improvements in E-Maj rollbacks management, this version mainly brings two new functions that allow to much easily analyze data content changes. By giving a consolidated view of net data changes recorded between points in time, this version further increases the interest of using E-Maj for application development or testing purposes.
-
pgtt v3.0 has been released
PostgreSQL Global Temporary Tables
pgtt is a PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use DB2 or Oracle-style Global Temporary Tables. Once created the use is just like with the other RDBMS.
pgtt v3.0 has been released, this major release fix several issues related to PostgreSQL v16 port, fix some port to Windows and remove support to PostgreSQL version prior 12.