IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179 released
It is time to upgrade your systems to IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179. It will bring you Indirect Brand Tracking in user space in order to better mitigate any injected code, a completely rewritten ExtraHD and a large number of package updates & the usual bunch of bug fixes.
But before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to take a moment and ask for your donation. We put a lot of effort into building and testing this update and could not do any of this without your donation. Please, donate to the project helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!