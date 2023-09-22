Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023

updated Sep 24, 2023



A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week.

Several software packages for KDE users were among those updated.

The health-checker package, which checks to ensure a system comes up correctly after an update, moved to version 1.10 in snapshot 20230917. The new version fixed a journal check error that reported an invalid option error with systemctl. While not a critical issue, this can spam the journal and was caused by a change in openSUSE kiwi, according to the bugzilla report. An update of OpenSSL 1.1.1w fixes a Common Vulnerability and Exposure that doesn’t effect Linux systems and had a fix preventing corruption of XMM registers ensuring application stability. The 0.10.6 snapper version had fixes for creating files in the root directory and provides improvements in handling info.xml files. Security updates came in libwebp 1.3.2 that specifically addresses CVE-2023-4863, which could have allowed a remote attacker to perform an out of bounds memory write via a crafted HTML page. Also updated in the snapshot were groff 1.23.0, tiff 4.6.0 and more.

