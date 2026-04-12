Dylint is a Rust linting tool that lets developers run lints packaged as dynamic libraries rather than being limited to a fixed built-in lint set.

It’s designed for developers and teams who want to create, share, and reuse custom lint collections, with support for loading libraries from the command line, workspace metadata, environment paths, and direct paths. Dylint also includes tooling to help authors create new lint libraries, configure them per workspace, and view results inside editors such as VS Code.

This is free and open source software.