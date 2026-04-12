Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel, MATE 1.26

Coming more than three years after Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS release is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel by default, and features the MATE 1.26.2 desktop environment.

First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux

At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.

KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.

LinuxGizmos.com

PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

F&S M.2 AI Accelerator Uses NXP Ara-240 for Edge Inference Workloads

F&S Elektronik Systeme has introduced an M.2 AI accelerator based on the NXP Ara-240, designed to offload inference workloads from embedded systems. It targets edge applications requiring low-latency processing, including machine vision, multimodal inference, and real-time analytics.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026

autotidy

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Too Much LLM Slop About France and GNU/Linux [original]

  
In Google News, about half the 'articles' we see about France moving to GNU/Linux are mindless slopfarms

 
Little Snitch on GNU/Linux

  
Little Snitch spreading

 
Framework is teasing a lot of Linux for its April 21st event

  
It features a few clear references to Linux

 
GIMP @ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026

  
The Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) is the annual meeting on Free and Open Source Software (FLOSS) for graphics


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
How custom ROMs influenced Android's best features

 
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setupGNOME OS revealed what Linux is actually becoming

  
I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setup

 
I stopped using top in Linux once I discovered this better terminal tool

  
You typically inherit the top command when you start using Linux

 
7 everyday devices that secretly run Linux

  
When Linus Torvalds released the Linux kernel all the way back in 1991

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
StartOS – Debian-based Linux distribution optimised for personal servers

  
StartOS is a graphical Linux distribution designed to turn a computer into a personal server for self-hosting services

 
PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

  
Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.12, Linux 6.18.22, Linux 6.12.81, Linux 6.6.134 and Linux 6.1.168

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.12 kernel

 
Our Reach is Growing [original]

  
thankfully awareness of SLAPPs in the UK is improving

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel, MATE 1.26

  
Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS distribution is now available for download with GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel, MATE 1.26 desktop environment, updated packages, and various improvements.

 
First Look at Shelly, a Modern Graphical Package Manager for Arch Linux

  
Meet Shelly, a new package management tool for Arch Linux that aims to be more intuitive and user-friendly than what’s already on the market.

 
today's leftovers

  
Server and BSD picks

 
Standards and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
RSS, Web Development and Firefox Web Browser

  
Web centric news

 
PostgreSQL: Several New Releases and News

  
PostgreSQL leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security leftovers

 
Openwashing by Linux Foundation for Outsourced (Spied on, Compromised) Computing

  
some promotional fluff

 
Debian Reproducible Builds in March 2026 and Position on Privacy-Killing Pseudo-Verification of "Age"

  
Debian leftovers

 
Linux-centric Devices, Open Hardware, and Mobile Gadgets

  
hardware leftovers

 
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Reviews

  
OpenSUSE updates

 
Slop in Kernel (Linux) and nftables

  
Linux leftovers (kernel)

 
EasyOS 7.2.4 and More EasyOS News/Developments

  
EasyOS leftovers

 
Red Hat, Fedora, and Qubes Leftovers

  
IBM stuff, slop hype as well

 
Ghostty in Ubuntu and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Security Features

  
Ubuntu picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
This Week in GNOME and GitPulsar – a lightweight, GNOME-native Git GUI

  
GNOME picks

 
Akademy 2026 Call for Proposals, KDE in Graz

  
Planning ahead

 
Games: Humble Choice, Legendary, Godot, and More

  
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
HowTo Geek (Valnet) Advocating Use of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
3 new articles

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles

 
I switched to Ghostty and discovered Linux terminals could actually be fun

  
Recently, I decided to give other Linux terminal apps a try

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Messages for Android rolls out Trash folder

 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Mass Layoffs at Red Hat This Week (Hundreds of Engineers Laid Off)

  
as reported by Techrights

 
PeaZip 11.0.0 Released with Improved Larger Archives Browsing

  
PeaZip, the free open-source file manager and archive utility, released new major 11.0.0 version few days ago

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Analyzing KDE Project Health With git!

  
I was reading the latest edition of Kevin Ottens’ excellent weekly web review and one particular article caught my eye

 
stillOS – Linux distribution

  
stillOS is a Linux distribution aimed at making desktop Linux easier for mainstream users

 
Season Of KDE 2026 Conclusion

  
Another year, another successful Season Of KDE for 20 contributors

 
KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner

  
KDE Frameworks 6.25 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!

 
Slimbook Executive report 13 - Reasonable, can be awesomer

  
Not only that, probably the worst part of the whole story is that this Linux-flavored system used to work superbly, until it didn't

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Red Hat Layoffs "Affecting Over 400 Employees" This Week (Technical Staff) [original]

  
Suppressed by the media industry

 
Two Months Until Community Party [original]

  
Today is the tenth of April, so we're exactly two months away from our community party

 
Next Week Dr. Richard Stallman Gives a Talk in University of Texas [original]

  
Talk in Austin, Texas

 
Red Hat Puff Pieces, Promotion of Slop and 'Clown Computing' (the Usual)

  
Red Hat in IBM clothing

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
3 more links for today

 
Debian vs Ubuntu Server and Debian-based TrueNAS

  
Debian picks

 
Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
some standards too

 
Databases: SQLAlchemy 2 Coverage and IndexedDB for Search

  
Database stuff

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: the Power of RSS and Mozilla Waking Up After Selling Out to Microsoft, Killing RSS Support, Pushing Slop Against Users' Will

  
Mozilla mostly

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Linux Devices, Open or Flexible Hardware, Going Back to Landlines

  
some hardware picks

 
"Ubuntu 26.04 will thrill gamer", Leadership Debate, and Media Mocks Ubuntu Over RAM Requirements

  
Canonical/Ubuntu news

 
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 4 and FEX 2604 Tagged

  
Games' development and more

 
KDE: Skrooge 26.4.0, Akademy 2026, and Testing org.kde.Platform Flatpak Built in CI

  
KDE picks

 
Kernel News and Graphics Coverage

  
Linux news

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Dr. Luis Falcon in Cybershow (about GNUHealth)

  
2 new episodes

 
Applications: Why GNU/Linux Works Better, LittleSnitch Targets GNU/Linux, Trying Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap

  
software news and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Patches, News, Analysis

  
Security leftovers

 
Openwashing and Scammers (Python Sells Out to Charlatans, Frauds, and Vicious, Shameless Plagiarists)

  
really naughty

 
Android Leftovers

  
Every Android phone is getting a free performance upgrade

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Tighter KDE Connect Integration

  
In my opinion, KDE Connect is one of the finest pieces of software KDE has ever produced

 
My top 5 Linux desktops of 2026 (so far) - and I've tried them all

  
I've spent decades testing nearly every Linux desktop

 
Can Garuda Linux Mokka Take Manjaro’s Arch-Based Crown?

  
Our reviewer looks at Garuda Linix and finds a rolling-release Arch derivative with eye-catching visuals, a friendly installer

 
I tried CuerdOS and this niche Debian distro is dramatically fast

  
CuerdOS is a lightning-fast Linux distro with an alternative approach to preinstalled software

 
Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server

  
Calibre 9.7 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for grouping results by any field in the annotations browser and other changes.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles