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Free and Open Source Software
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autotidy - cross-platform file organization daemon - LinuxLinks
autotidy is a cross-platform file organization daemon that watches directories and applies user-defined YAML rules to incoming files.
It’s designed to automate common housekeeping tasks such as sorting downloads, archiving media, cleaning up old files, and organizing content into directory structures based on file properties and timestamps.
This is free and open source software.
Dylint - Rust linting tool - LinuxLinks
Dylint is a Rust linting tool that lets developers run lints packaged as dynamic libraries rather than being limited to a fixed built-in lint set.
It’s designed for developers and teams who want to create, share, and reuse custom lint collections, with support for loading libraries from the command line, workspace metadata, environment paths, and direct paths. Dylint also includes tooling to help authors create new lint libraries, configure them per workspace, and view results inside editors such as VS Code.
This is free and open source software.
ActivityWatch - automated time tracking application - LinuxLinks
ActivityWatch is an automated time tracking application that records how you spend time on your devices while keeping the collected data on your own machine.
It includes a local server, a web-based interface for exploring collected data, and desktop components that can automatically monitor active windows and AFK status. The project can also be extended with browser and editor integrations to capture web browsing and coding activity.
This is free and open source software.
Laser - simple CD ripper for the GNOME desktop - LinuxLinks
Laser is a simple CD ripper for the GNOME desktop.
It offers a straightforward graphical interface for extracting audio tracks from compact discs to common audio formats, while integrating metadata lookup and artwork handling so albums can be archived with tags and cover images intact.
This is free and open source software.
darya - disk usage explorer - LinuxLinks
Darya is a keyboard-driven disk usage explorer for the terminal written in Rust.
It helps users identify what is consuming storage space on headless servers and desktop systems alike, presenting directory scans in a text user interface instead of requiring a graphical file manager. The program is designed for quick navigation through scan results and works across POSIX-like systems.
This is free and open source software.
AIFiles - organize your files - LinuxLinks
AIFiles is a command-line application that uses AI to analyse files and help organise them into structured folders with meaningful names.
It supports multiple AI providers including cloud services and local LLMs, offers reusable folder templates, and includes tools for interactive setup, template management, and continuous file watching for automatic organisation.
This is free and open source software.