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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Quoting: 7 everyday devices that secretly run Linux —

When Linus Torvalds released the Linux kernel all the way back in 1991, I wonder if he had the faintest inkling of how world-changing it would be. Not only because it's a robust clean-sheet approach to replicating UNIX, but also thanks to its open software license.

Today, Linux is everywhere. Ironically, the only place Linux is still rare is on desktop computers. While the year of the Linux desktop always seems to be "next year," when it comes to the other everyday devices you use, there's a very high chance what you're working with is none other than Linux.