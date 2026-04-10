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Can Garuda Linux Mokka Take Manjaro’s Arch-Based Crown?
Quoting: Can Garuda Linux Mokka Take Manjaro’s Arch-Based Crown? - FOSS Force —
With the top Arch-based distro, Manjaro Linux, in the midst of a serious developer’s strike that threatens the project’s existence, other Arch-based distros are perhaps being put in line for the top spot in the Arch-based Linux category.
One candidate is Garuda Linux, a German Arch-based distro that serves up a visually appealing and high-performance system based on the Linux 6.13 kernel. It uses a rolling release model, which ensures users that they have access to the latest software updates without the need for a major upgrade.