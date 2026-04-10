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My top 5 Linux desktops of 2026 (so far) - and I've tried them all
Quoting: My top 5 Linux desktops of 2026 (so far) - and I've tried them all | ZDNET —
One of the best things about Linux (besides its reliability, security, and stability) is the vast array of choices you have for nearly every aspect of the OS. Those options don't mean you'll have to go full à la carte with your operating system, because you can always go with whatever choices your distribution uses. But the good thing is that your options aren't limited when you use Linux.
One area where that flexibility stands out is the choice of desktop. You could select a distribution with a specific desktop environment, or you could decide to install a different desktop environment (or window manager) on the distribution you're using. So, which desktop should you choose?