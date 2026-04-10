news
I tried CuerdOS and this niche Debian distro is dramatically fast
Quoting: I tried CuerdOS and this niche Debian distro is dramatically fast | ZDNET —
Every once in a great while, I run into a Linux distribution that I've never heard of. Such is the case with CuerdOS.
This Linux distribution of Spanish origin is focused on stability, efficiency, and performance. Based on Debian, CuerdOS is, I'm assuming, a play on the Spanish word cuerdo, which means sane or rational. After using this distribution for a few days, I'd have to say that's spot on. I downloaded the GNOME flavor of the OS and found the default settings quite sane.
Instead of the straight-up GNOME desktop, you get a few customizations by way of some GNOME extensions and just the right combination of software.