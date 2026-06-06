news
Games: IGN Live Bundle, SteamOS, and Steam Machines
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You are the disease in Pathogenic, a bit like Spore meets The Binding of Isaac | GamingOnLinux
The action in Pathogenic looks awesome, and playing as a lone parasite fighting against the immune system sounds pretty cool too. In a press email to GamingOnLinux the developer mentioned the idea was somewhat like EA's Spore meets The Binding of Isaac.
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IGN Live Bundle 2026 has some very highly rated games to grab | GamingOnLinux
If you're stuck for a new game, take a look at the new IGN Live Bundle 2026 as there's a good few highly rated gaming experiences in here for cheaps. Again GamingOnLinux is here to make it a bit easier for you, below the cut we'll list all the ratings and each is a Steam link so you can grab more info!
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Humble Choice for June 2026 brings OCTOPATH TRAVELER II and Citizen Sleeper 2 | GamingOnLinux
Humble Choice for June 2026 has landed with some good stuff like OCTOPATH TRAVELER II and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - time to grab a nice deal.
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The new Steam Store home page is here with improved gamepad navigation | GamingOnLinux
Steam Deck / Big Picture Mode users rejoice, the newer Steam Store home page has been fully upgraded and rolled out to everyone now.
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SteamOS 3.8.7 Beta brings improvements for Intel handhelds, audio popping and other fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another update to the SteamOS 3.8 Beta bringing some great sounding improvements for upcoming Intel handhelds and other fixes.
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Steam Machine and Steam Frame shipping "this summer", Valve now rolling out verification systems | GamingOnLinux
Valve gave us the latest teaser for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame which they said are now shipping "this summer" in a post about their verification systems.