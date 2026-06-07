news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2026



Quoting: Why Governments choose Linux: Transparency, Data Protection and Sovereignty - —

First and foremost, I am interested in and use Linux on a daily basis simply because it offers a good, reliable, robust, and long-term platform for both professional use and normal home use. But beyond that, I experience Linux and open-source as a symbol of freedom, personal choice, and independence. Linux gives me control, the flexibility to do what I want, and the ability to use a digital environment that suits me or that I can shape to my own liking. Linux makes personal computing truly personal again. And I assume there are many others who prefer to use Linux instead of the more mainstream operating systems, for the same reasons.

However, there are many domains, organisations, and governments at various levels that have traditionally always used mainstream operating systems and related applications such as office, communication, and collaboration applications, and have largely consciously kept their distance from Linux and open-source alternatives. Lately, however, I have been hearing, seeing and reading more and more about shifts within such entities from mainstream digital platforms and applications towards Linux and open-source-based solutions. More and more, we can read about local municipalities, government organisations, and even national financial institutions like central banks that are considering, or are even already in the process of, making a transition to Linux and open-source. So what’s going on? Why are these traditionally cautious and often inflexible organisations suddenly moving away from the usual proprietary platforms? What’s driving this change, and why now? In this article, I want to give some background on some reasons behind this growing trend, why governments are embracing Linux and open‑source software, and how transparency, digital sovereignty, and new EU regulations are pushing public institutions toward more open, future‑proof technologies.