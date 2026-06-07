news
KDE on Icons (Size Matters), GNOME on Politics and More
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #252 Stronger Together
As in previous years, This Week in GNOME and this entire month are dedicated to the joys and struggles of all two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, inter, pan, asexual, aromantic, and non-binary people. We celebrate the invaluable work and life of all 2SLGBTQIA+ contributors and users, across all backgrounds and experiences.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ New options land in Dynamic Music Pill GNOME extension
Dynamic Music Pill, the blingy GNOME Shell extension that adds now playing track info, media controls and even real-time lyrics to your desktop, has gained some new options. “Like what?”, you ask… If you don’t want to see the name of the artists in the panel pill, you no longer have to: a ‘show artist’ toggle lets you hide it. The extension already has an option to dynamically hide artist labels if there’s not enough room to display it alongside the title.
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