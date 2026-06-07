KDE on Icons (Size Matters), GNOME on Politics and More

Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.

The Sparrow Hawk from Retronix Technology is a single-board computer built around the Renesas R-Car V4H processor. Originally developed for automotive applications, the R-Car V4H combines Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-R52 CPU cores with integrated graphics and AI acceleration. Retronix cites robotics, smart manufacturing, computer vision, and industrial edge systems as example use cases.

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

Coming a little over two weeks after Ardour 9.5, the Ardour 9.7 release introduces an optional vertical summary to complement the newly revamped horizontal summary pane, implements natural sort order around the user interface, integrates the MIDI Tools sidebar into the Editor, and improves listing of control surfaces.

We already knew that Ubuntu 26.10 would ship with the latest GNOME and Linux kernel; in this case, Canonical confirmed that the Stonking Stingray features the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment by default and the Linux 7.2 kernel series, as I predicted a few months ago.

GNOME 50.2 comes almost two months after GNOME 50.1 to implement rate control parameters to the VA-API H.264 screencast pipelines so that the encoder won’t use its default bitrate, and add support for opening the session and accessibility menus on the login screen using either left or right mouse buttons.