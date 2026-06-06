The "modern" Web is one giant pile of crap. If you disagree, you should probably close this article now, as pretty much anything I write here won't really matter. If you believe social media, vertical videos and apps are cool and amazing, have at it. On the other hand, if you still practice sensible computing, use your desktop as a good, trusty tool, find little joy in smartphones, and you feel concerned about the direction the Internet is going in, then you may want to stick around for some good old-fashioned security tips from a dinosaur.

In this guide, I want to talk about what you can do to make your online experience slightly less sufferable. I can't promise any great satisfaction, but I can perhaps lessen your pain. Furthermore, with "AI" blurring the lines between lightweight crap and heavyweight crap that passes off as the Web today, you really need to exercise extra caution, if you want your Internet to be quiet and pristine. Let's commence.