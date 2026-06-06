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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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TechRadar ☛ KVM virtual machine software review
Powerful Linux-native virtualization for users comfortable with the tools around it
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Jeff Geerling ☛ I tested every IP KVM in my Homelab [Ed: A different KVM]
Since the PiKVM came out in 2017, there's been an explosion of IP KVMs. I've tested almost every one. But what are they good for?
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Mariusz Zaborski ☛ Corrupting a ZFS File on Purpose - oshogbo//vx
Most of the time, the whole point of ZFS is that your data does not get corrupted. But during development you sometimes need the opposite: a controlled, reproducible corruption, so you can watch self-healing kick in, see what a scrub reports, or just understand how a file maps onto the physical disk. There is no better exercise than breaking one byte on purpose and seeing ZFS struggling.
The safe rule is simple: do this only on throwaway pools backed by throwaway files. Pointing these commands at a real disk would be less of a lesson and more of a confession.
This is the story of doing exactly that on Linux, the lazy way and the educational way.
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Jake Howard ☛ Firewalling Docker with nftables :: TheOrangeOne
This is one of the reasons why I've tended towards using external firewalls where possible (like those from your hosting provider). Not only do these apply without taking any resources from your server, but there's also nothing Docker can do about them - a closed port stays closed. However, not all hosting providers offer these kinds of firewall, and from a defence-in-depth perspective it's a good idea to have both.
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ bcachefs on RHEL 10.2: The Kernel That Said No
A while back I put RHEL on a ZFS root, declared it cursed, and the homelab VM lived to tell the tale. That one worked, which is the dangerous kind of outcome, because it teaches you the wrong lesson. The wrong lesson is “the kernel does not care what filesystem holds root, so anything is possible if you disable enough checks.”
This is the sequel where the kernel reminds me that it absolutely does care, thank you very much, and that “anything is possible” has an asterisk the size of a merge window.