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Free and Open Source Software
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Desktop-TUI - desktop environment without graphics - LinuxLinks
Desktop-TUI is a terminal user interface that provides a desktop environment without graphics.
It works in a tmux-like way, letting users launch and display terminal applications or commands in movable and resizable windows, with shortcut files used to define applications, commands, window options, and terminal settings.
This is free and open source software.
Darker - apply black reformatting to Python files - LinuxLinks
Darker is a Python command-line tool for teams that want to adopt consistent formatting in an existing codebase without reformatting everything at once.
It compares revisions in a Git repository, or works in a plain directory, and applies formatting only to code regions that have changed. Darker is aimed at incremental style cleanup for ongoing projects, and it can also combine formatting with import sorting, syntax modernization, and other related tooling.
This is free and open source software.
line - tiny command-line midi sequencer - LinuxLinks
line is a tiny command-line MIDI sequencer and language for live coding music.
It sends MIDI messages to a chosen MIDI channel and lets musicians create, manipulate, save, and recall musical phrases from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
Harvester - interoperable, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution - LinuxLinks
Harvester is a hyperconverged infrastructure platform for bare metal servers that combines virtualization and distributed storage on top of Kubernetes.
It’s designed for organizations that want to run virtual machines alongside cloud-native workloads using established open technologies such as KVM, KubeVirt, and Longhorn, with management suited to both datacenter and edge deployments.
This is free and open source software.
usort - sorts import statements - LinuxLinks
usort is a command-line utility for Python projects that sorts import statements while trying to avoid risky rewrites.
Instead of aggressively reformatting a file, it detects import blocks that are likely to be safely interchangeable, reorders imports only within those blocks, and preserves the surrounding formatting. It’s designed to work alongside linters and code formatters rather than replace them.
This is free and open source software.
Flowable - workflow and business process management platform - LinuxLinks
Flowable is a workflow and business process management platform that combines BPMN process automation, CMMN case management, and DMN decision modeling in a single project.
It’s written primarily in Java and is designed to run either embedded inside Java applications or as a server-side service, making it suitable for orchestrating human tasks, system workflows, and business rules across a wide range of deployment environments.
This is free and open source software.
Splint - Clojure linter that focuses on style and code shape - LinuxLinks
Splint is a Clojure linter that focuses on style and code shape rather than code execution.
It aims to warn about many of the conventions in the Clojure Style Guide, and is inspired by tools such as RuboCop and Kibit. The project is designed to be easy to extend, making it suitable for developers who want a fast, configurable linting tool for keeping Clojure codebases consistent.
This is free and open source software.
Pyink - Python code formatter - LinuxLinks
Pyink is a Python code formatter designed as a fork of Black with a small set of different formatting behaviours intended to ease adoption in environments where switching directly to Black would be too disruptive.
The project keeps Black compatibility in mind while adding its own options and behaviour changes, such as configurable indentation, quote-style inference, and support for formatting selected line ranges.
This is free and open source software.