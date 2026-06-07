Darker is a Python command-line tool for teams that want to adopt consistent formatting in an existing codebase without reformatting everything at once.

It compares revisions in a Git repository, or works in a plain directory, and applies formatting only to code regions that have changed. Darker is aimed at incremental style cleanup for ongoing projects, and it can also combine formatting with import sorting, syntax modernization, and other related tooling.

This is free and open source software.