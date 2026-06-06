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Security Leftovers
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ The “Skyway” to OSS Security: OpenSSF Community Day North America 2026 Recap
The open source community recently gathered in Minneapolis for Open Source Summit North America and OpenSSF Community Day North America 2026. Functioning as a collaborative “Skyway,” the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) successfully brought together diverse working groups, security researchers, and enterprise maintainers to unify tooling, address artificial intelligence security transitions, and fortify the global software supply chain.
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Warns of 7th SD-WAN Zero-Day Exploited in 2026
The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2026-20245 and it can allow arbitrary command execution as root, but no patch yet.
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Security Week ☛ Nightclub Giant RCI Says Data Breach Affects 40,000 Individuals
The company detected a network intrusion in March and an investigation showed that some files were stolen during the attack.
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Security Week ☛ Five Eyes: Chinese Spies Target Government, Military Staff With Fake Job Opportunities
Posing as recruiters on online platforms, Chinese intelligence officers target personnel with access to classified or privileged information.
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Security Week ☛ Hackers Leak DentaQuest Information Impacting 2.6 Million
The ShinyHunters extortion group leaked roughly 234 GB of data allegedly stolen from the dental benefits administrator.
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Security Week ☛ Chrome 149 Patches 429 Vulnerabilities
Over 100 bugs are critical or high-severity, mainly use-after-free and insufficient validation of untrusted input flaws.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Nightmare Eclipse incident shows the researcher-vendor fights may never fully go away
When a researcher went public with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft vulnerabilities, it laid bare a conflict that has never really been solved.
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Security Week ☛ OWASP Incubator Project Helps Developers Find and Fix Vulnerable Dependencies in Seconds
CVE Lite CLI is a free, open-source command line tool that scans your projects in seconds and tells you exactly which included packages contain a vulnerability.
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Ruben Schade ☛ The fewest enabled features security model
Calling this a security model is probably a stretch, but the first thing I do when installing any web-facing software is determine which features I can remove, disable, or otherwise make unavailable.