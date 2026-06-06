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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2026



Quoting: 6 easy ways I make Zorin OS even faster and more secure | ZDNET —

Zorin OS is one of my favorite Linux distributions. It's beautiful, simple, and, best of all, it's Linux.

Although Zorin OS is great out of the box, there are ways you can make it even better, even in areas like performance and security. What's more, these configurations aren't nearly as challenging as you might think.

With that said, let's make Zorin OS the best it can be.