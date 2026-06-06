GNU/Linux Doing Well in Monaco in Recent Years

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

Blender 5.2 LTS promises new features like a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.3, the LibreOffice 26.2.4 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

GNOME 50.2 comes almost two months after GNOME 50.1 to implement rate control parameters to the VA-API H.264 screencast pipelines so that the encoder won’t use its default bitrate, and add support for opening the session and accessibility menus on the login screen using either left or right mouse buttons.

We already knew that Ubuntu 26.10 would ship with the latest GNOME and Linux kernel; in this case, Canonical confirmed that the Stonking Stingray features the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment by default and the Linux 7.2 kernel series, as I predicted a few months ago.

Coming a little over two weeks after Ardour 9.5, the Ardour 9.7 release introduces an optional vertical summary to complement the newly revamped horizontal summary pane, implements natural sort order around the user interface, integrates the MIDI Tools sidebar into the Editor, and improves listing of control surfaces.

Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.

The Sparrow Hawk from Retronix Technology is a single-board computer built around the Renesas R-Car V4H processor. Originally developed for automotive applications, the R-Car V4H combines Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-R52 CPU cores with integrated graphics and AI acceleration. Retronix cites robotics, smart manufacturing, computer vision, and industrial edge systems as example use cases.

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

original

GNU/Linux Doing Well in Monaco in Recent Years

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2026



Now at over 7%:

Monaco is a very small country, but it is very rich and nobody who can afford to live there would choose GNU/Linux "to save money"; sure, there are some poor people working there, but they don't live there (way too expensive).

This helps us debunk the stigma of "only poor people" would "choose Linux". █

Image source: A map of the County of Nice showing the area of the Italian kingdom of Sardinia annexed in 1860 to France (light brown). The area in red had already become part of France before 1860.