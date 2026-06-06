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GNU/Linux Doing Well in Monaco in Recent Years
Monaco is a very small country, but it is very rich and nobody who can afford to live there would choose GNU/Linux "to save money"; sure, there are some poor people working there, but they don't live there (way too expensive).
This helps us debunk the stigma of "only poor people" would "choose Linux". █
Image source: A map of the County of Nice showing the area of the Italian kingdom of Sardinia annexed in 1860 to France (light brown). The area in red had already become part of France before 1860.