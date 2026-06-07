news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Crisis: Huge EPO Strikes, Profound Corruption, and Cocaine Use by Managers Tolerated
These strikes won't be ending any time soon
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25 Years With PalmOS
That my Palm PDA still works in 2026 (not in mint condition but close to that) says a lot about the "build quality" of gadgets 20+ years ago
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Microsoft Has Spent Months Preparing Lists of People to Cull in Massive Wave of Layoffs (Allegedly Start of July)
There is some consensus that we're weeks away from mega-layoffs at Microsoft
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Gemini Links 06/06/2026: "Competing" With LLMs and "Automation of Any Kind"
Links for the day
New
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Links 06/06/2026: 'Epstein Problem' in Board of Directors of Microsoft, Surveillance Giant Google Under Legal Threats for Online Misuses
Links for the day
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Banning Things Versus Teaching People the Reason/s to Shun/Boycott Those Things
Prohibition has its limits
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Software Freedom Takes a Lot More Than Coding
some of the roles in the Free software community that don't receive (m)any grateful words
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Ubuntu is Losing to Other GNU/Linux Distros
"Linux Mint"
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Old Articles Explaining That Patents - Especially Software Patents - Are Bad for Innovation
We've omitted more than 50% of the articles we had gathered as candidates for inclusion
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Why GNU and FSF Will Choose AV1 Over AV2 (It's More Widely Supported)
for the foreseeable future they'll stick with AV1
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Mass Layoffs (RAs) and PIPs (Excuses to Sack) at IBM: Insiders Tell No Relation to Actual Performance
If many thousands are impacted by this, then certainly it is newsworthy
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Links 06/06/2026: LinkedIn Infested With Spies, Ethernet WiFi Router On Pi Pico 2W
Links for the day
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Why We Dumped Online Shopping (Groceries)
subsidies kept the "online" stuff artificially cheap
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Microsoft Fell to All-Time Low in Monaco Last Month
So says statCounter anyway
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Lawsuits That Don't Work
Not as expected anyway
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 99 Out of 200: Graveley and Garrett Seem to Have Crashed Brett Wilson LLP (Worse Than Taking Russian Oligarchs as SLAPP Clients)
a state of disarray
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Links 06/06/2026: 'Linux' Foundation Openwashing Slop on Microsoft's Payroll, Ukraine Wants Permanent Ceasefire With Russia
Links for the day
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50% of the 'Gains' Made by "Quantum" Hype Already Evaporated
"It was all hype about quantum nonsense. Heading back to reality now. Expect sub-$220 after earnings release next month."
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Heap of Trash Online, Not Just the Fault of LLM Slop But Enabled by Slop
Google News has just promoted a pair of prolific slopfarms
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 05, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, June 05, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):