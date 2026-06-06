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4 Days Til Party
This coming Wednesday we travel up north. This site turns 22. The rest of the week will be calm and a week later we'll change the front page of the site. In July I expect to become an uncle again (new nephew), potentially necessitating more travel and "offline" time. In December it'll be exactly 15 years since I first met Rianne and a week later it is my birthday.
It's weird to think that we're only a few weeks away from the end of the first half of 2026. Time goes by so fast when one keeps busy. █
Image source: Tenten