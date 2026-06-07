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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2026



Quoting: Kdenlive 26.04.2 released - Kdenlive —

The second maintenance release of the 26.04 series is out with the usual batch of bug fixes and improvements for workflow and stability. This update comes with fixes to rendering, timeline editing, project file handling, and Windows, MacOS, AppImage and Flatpak packaging.

One noteworthy bug closed in this version is a fix on Windows to finally allow exporting your videos to a network drive, closing a 4-year-old bug.

Head to our download section to get the latest binaries, or check the updates from your package manager. Please note that for Linux only AppImage and Flatpak are supported by the Kdenlive team.