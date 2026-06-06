news
Star Labs Releases Firmware 26.06 with Support for AMD Cezanne-Based Systems
The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.
This release also reduces the touchpad startup delay and fixes am issue with touchpad settings not being applied on the StarFighter laptop, improves the firmware update reliability through the enhanced capsule update support, and improves charging support, including fixes for dead-battery recovery.