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Sharing is Loving
Sharing is at the heart and core of Free software. In the early 80s Richard Stallman (RMS) was truly pissed off that Xerox was no longer willing to share the source code for printing products that he had 'hacked on' to alert colleagues about paper jams. He knew this would worsen the experience at MIT and also worsen the products of Xerox.
In human civilisation, sharing is beneficial. Without it, there's hoarding. There are monopolies, coercion, and disharmony.
It's the same in the "animal kingdom"; for instance, "Bottle" the bird (also known as "bot" and now "mama bot" because her eggs have hatched) is spending almost half the day here, carrying food for the offspring. I am feeding her a lot today and she keeps coming back, as I assume she "vomits" out the food for other (very young) birds to enjoy.
We need more humans who think and act like "mama bot". We need more Free software 'fanatics'. █
Image source: Peak District Landscape