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Shelly 2.3.2.2 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves CachyOS Support
Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.
The new Shelly release also introduces the ability to install AppImage apps via drag-and-drop, command-line support for populating gpg keyring, sorting support for package size columns, support for the –now flag for system operations, and the ability to parse Arch Linux news from HTML to Markdown.