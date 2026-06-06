news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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FOSS Weekly #26.23: Vim Forked, Coreutils on Windows, Reverse WSL, KDE GNU/Linux and a Giveaway
Linux gets some relief in the absurd OS-level age verification law fiasco.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 16.0
Dear testers, we're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 16.0!
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Linux Association of Canada launches national open-source library
The Linux Association of Canada has launched an open-source library it says will support digital sovereignty in Canada.
The news: The Saskatoon-based association told BetaKit the library was launched on June 2, with the intent of bolstering Canadian access to digitally sovereign, open-source software. At press time, the library contained just 25 entries, but founder and director Andre Duttmann said the organization is accepting entries from anyone as long as the projects are open source—meaning software that is open for any user to access, modify, or distribute for free—and were founded or mainly developed in Canada.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ libtool @ Savannah: libtool-2.6.1 released [beta]
Libtoolers!
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.6.1, a beta release.
There have been 34 commits by 14 people in the 37 weeks since 2.6.0.
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