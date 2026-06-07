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Tux Machines at 22 is Stronger and More Motivated Than Ever
This morning:
We got some fresh flowers today (in preparation for Wednesday) and aside from the balloons we have some plans and gifts to share.
This past year has been amazing for GNU/Linux and also for us. The resistance to our message is very much connected to the anxiety of GAFAM or "sorrows of empire". The kingdom of back doors is increasingly worried that rootkits ("anti-cheat"), DRM, and all sorts of other user-hostile things get turned down by nations and rejected by more and more people, businesses, governments etc. █
Image source: Collection of different size paua shells