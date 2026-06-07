Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.

The Sparrow Hawk from Retronix Technology is a single-board computer built around the Renesas R-Car V4H processor. Originally developed for automotive applications, the R-Car V4H combines Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-R52 CPU cores with integrated graphics and AI acceleration. Retronix cites robotics, smart manufacturing, computer vision, and industrial edge systems as example use cases.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.3, the LibreOffice 26.2.4 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

GNOME 50.2 comes almost two months after GNOME 50.1 to implement rate control parameters to the VA-API H.264 screencast pipelines so that the encoder won’t use its default bitrate, and add support for opening the session and accessibility menus on the login screen using either left or right mouse buttons.

We already knew that Ubuntu 26.10 would ship with the latest GNOME and Linux kernel; in this case, Canonical confirmed that the Stonking Stingray features the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment by default and the Linux 7.2 kernel series, as I predicted a few months ago.

Coming a little over two weeks after Ardour 9.5, the Ardour 9.7 release introduces an optional vertical summary to complement the newly revamped horizontal summary pane, implements natural sort order around the user interface, integrates the MIDI Tools sidebar into the Editor, and improves listing of control surfaces.

The Star Labs Firmware 26.06 is here to add support for AMD Cezanne-based systems, including the Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, improve battery-free operation and auto-rotation on StarLite Mk V laptops running Ubuntu, and fix blue sleep LED breathing on the StarBook MkVIr2-Intel laptop.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.

news

Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 07, 2026



The new release, Armbian Imager 2.0, is a complete rewrite, both internally and on the frontend. The utility now lets you build a first-boot profile that includes a user, SSH key, Wi-Fi, timezone, and locale, and writes it into the image while it flashes. After that, your SBC boots up fully configured.

Armbian Imager 2.0 also introduces a single animated selection flow to replace the old pop-up windows, a new flashing screen with every write verified byte for byte against the source, and new settings that now include a master-detail cache manager that shows where your space went.

Read on