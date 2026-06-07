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Armbian Imager 2.0 Flashing Tool for Armbian Linux Officially Released
The new release, Armbian Imager 2.0, is a complete rewrite, both internally and on the frontend. The utility now lets you build a first-boot profile that includes a user, SSH key, Wi-Fi, timezone, and locale, and writes it into the image while it flashes. After that, your SBC boots up fully configured.
Armbian Imager 2.0 also introduces a single animated selection flow to replace the old pop-up windows, a new flashing screen with every write verified byte for byte against the source, and new settings that now include a master-detail cache manager that shows where your space went.