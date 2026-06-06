news
Servers, KDE at 30, and GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Servers
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Kenneth Reitz ☛ A Server Called Mercury
I bought a server this week. Not cloud credits, not a managed platform, not a serverless function bobbing in someone else's abstraction. A single rented box at Hetzner with four cores, eight gigs of RAM, and a name: mercury. By the end of the night it was running every site I care about, including this one.
I did it partly to keep costs down. Mostly, if I'm honest, I needed a hobby.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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GamingOnLinux ☛ KDE turns 30 this year - and they want your support | GamingOnLinux
This October, KDE will turn 30 and they're celebrating with an extra funding drive to try and attract more regular donation support.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Drew DeVault ☛ The circus freaks of open source
The masterwork of Terry A. Davis is his eclectic operating system, TempleOS, which he worked on until his tragic death in 2018. In terms of technical excellence, TempleOS rates well in some respects and poorly in others. For example, it earns the achievement, coveted in OS dev circles, of being self-hosted.1 TempleOS is written in Terry’s own bespoke dialect of C and includes an editor, interpreter, and compiler, as well as a number of original games. In other respects, it compares poorly to many hobby OS projects, some of which have achieved significantly greater levels of technical excellence and sophistication.
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TechRepublic ☛ Windows 10 Support Ended: 5 Options for Older PCs
Linux offers users another option if they want a full desktop operating system rather than a browser-first setup. Linux Mint and Zorin OS often appeal to people coming from Windows because they offer familiar layouts and can run on many older machines.
Before wiping Windows, users should back up their files, test hardware compatibility, and ensure the apps they need will still work.
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BSD
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Darren Goossens ☛ Handy utilities: cpuid2cpuflags
Now, we can use lscpu to get the CPU flags, but not all of them are in general relevant for compiling stuff. Let’s try this utility.
Here’s some bits of the session.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/23
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Another rather uneventful week over here in Europe: another holiday in the middle of the week (for some regions, not all of Europe). The openSUSE community, in its international form, is usually not significantly affected by such interruptions and keeps rolling. That’s exactly what was observed this week as well: 6 snapshots (0529, 0530, 0531, 0601, 0602, and 0603) have been published over the last week.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Beyond tokens per watt – using Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for AI
But in the pursuit of tokens, it’s important to remember that hardware efficiency isn’t the only factor influencing data center operating costs, or the output of useful, revenue-generating AI work. While TpW is crucial, we also need to consider time-to-value and the impact of human productivity, which are largely determined at the software level.
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