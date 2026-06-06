news
Fedora, Red Hat, and CoreOS Leftovers
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 23 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: ⚙️ PHP version 8.4.22 and 8.5.7
RPMs of PHP version 8.5.7 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora...
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Red Hat Official ☛ Build security into ITOps from the start with automation
It's no secret that IT operations is a complex area. Teams face demanding workloads, where many tasks have to be completed quickly. Objectives typically focus on smooth and resilient operations, and enabling fast innovation to support organizational needs. In their distinct role, security teams must manage risk and compliance, respond quickly to incidents, protect data, and govern access.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling the future: How Garanti BBVA manages etcd in massive Red Bait OpenShift environments
At the OpenShift Commons Gathering in Amsterdam on March 23—a Day Zero event for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026—attendees got a deep look into the engine room of 1 of Turkey's largest private banks.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From metal to agent: Why agentic Hey Hi (AI) is an application evolution [Ed: Slop promotion]
We’re moving beyond simple prompts. The next frontier is agentic AI: autonomous systems that don’t just talk, but act across your enterprise.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Planning your path forward from Amazon Linux 2: Why consistency is the ultimate upgrade
When evaluating your next steps, don't just ask “What do we migrate to?” Consider what kind of long-term Linux strategy you want to build. How you answer that question will shape not just this migration, but how smoothly your infrastructure operations run for the next several years.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Ten Years of the Operator Pattern: What We Got Right, What We’d Change
CoreOS introduced the operator pattern in November 2016, and nearly a decade later operators are everywhere. Almost every CNCF graduated project ships one, every database vendor offers one, and every platform team has written at least one of their own. We have enough operational experience now to ask the question