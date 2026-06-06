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If Europe Wants Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty, It'll Need to Adopt GNU/Linux Faster
It's back above 3% this month (in capital of Europe):
So Steam Survey shows GNU/Linux at 4% last month - roughly the same as what statCounter says/shows, but as the EU (Brussels) talks of Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty, which is an encouraging sign/signal, we still see Belgium lagging below the average.
What will it take for Brussels to quit appeasing (or taking bribes from) GAFAM lobbyists and instead start deploying software and systems that Europe itself can control? █
Image source: La alfombra de begonias...