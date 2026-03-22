news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ bye bye RTMP
RTMP was done by Adobe, used by Flash applications etc. Remember those? RTMP is an ugly proprietary protocol that simply was never used much in Open Source.
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The commit that actually removed RTMP support has been merged. We had the protocol supported for almost sixteen years. The first curl release without RTMP support will be 8.20.0 planned to ship on April 29, 2026
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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PostgreSQL ☛ Hyderabad Postgres Days 2026: Announcement and CFP/CFS
After two wonderful community-led editions in 2024 and 2025, Hyderabad PGDays returns, continuing its journey as a regular gathering place for PostgreSQL users, contributors, operators, and enthusiasts in the region. Organized by the Hyderabad PostgreSQL User Group, the event offers an opportunity to connect, share ideas, and exchange experiences in a vibrant region that is home to many national and international organizations across the public, private, and scientific sectors.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Joost de Valk ☛ Do you need a CMS?
For twenty years, “I want a website” meant “I need a CMS.” WordPress, Joomla, Drupal: the conversation was always about which one. That framing is outdated. People never wanted a CMS. They want a website.
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