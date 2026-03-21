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Systemd-Free antiX 26 Linux Distro Is Here Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Based on the latest and greatest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, antiX 26 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and features the IceWM (default), Fluxbox, JWM, and herbstluftwm window managers, and the runit (default), SysVinit, dinit, s6-rc, and s6-66 init systems.
In the tradition of the antiX and MX Linux distributions, this release doesn’t ship with the systemd init system, nor the libsystemd0 library, and it doesn’t support Flatpak (elogind) or Snap (systemd) apps. It ships with eudev instead of systemd-udev for better compatibility with the OpenRC init system.
An update (by Roy)
A couple more links:
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It's FOSS ☛ Antix 26 released - Other Distributions
Finally, the release of antix26.
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antiX Linux ☛ antiX-26 released
antiX-26 (Stephen Kapos) is a new release based on Debian trixie that includes 5 init systems. (runit, sysVinit, dinit, s6-rc and s6-66). Default init=runit. We continue using window managers and the following are included.